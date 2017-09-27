WATCH: Conditions At A Makeshift Red Cross Shelter In Greenspoint Mall

Residents of the shelter have mixed reviews on its condition, but the Red Cross says they are doing their best to transition people back on their feet.

At Greenspoint Mall, the space Macy’s use to occupy is now home to close to 500 displaced Harvey victims.

One of those people is Nathaniel Rollins, he says his experience hasn’t been positive.

“It’s trash food and everything on the floor,” he says “They have trash bags but people are so depressed and stuff they don’t even worry about that. It’s better than sleeping out on the streets, but it could be better.”

Douglas Jackson is also a resident but has a different view.

“Actually things in the shelter here are very good,” he says.

He was able to get assistance.

“The first thing you see is a tables for information, and they find out what you’re in need of and try to help you with it,” he says.

Todd James is with Red Cross.

He says he understands some people may have frustrations.

“It unfortunately doesn’t have the comforts of home,” he says. “What we try to provide is a safe, clean, secure place for people to stay until we can help them get to some long term sort of solution”

James says they have contracted with a cleaning company for the facility, and there is currently no closing date for the shelter.