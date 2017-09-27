Pitbull Sends Plane To Evacuate Cancer Patients in Puerto Rico

The rapper known as Pitbull has offered his private plane to rescue some victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The Spanish rapper, Pitbull, is sending his private plane to Puerto Rico to bring cancer patients to the United States for their treatment after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo” -Congresswoman @Jenniffer2012 https://t.co/oygrneO2zx — IHadCancer (@ihadcancer) September 27, 2017

Pitbull told the New York Daily News that this was “the least he could do” and that he felt “blessed to help.”

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico earlier this month, and the citizens there are without power and have a dangerously low food and clean water supply.