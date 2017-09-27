Houston City Council Approves Increasing Clean-Up Contract As Part Of Harvey Recovery

Council Member Larry Green, who complained last week about not being properly briefed, says the City is improving that aspect of the clean-up operations.

The Houston City Council approved Wednesday a measure to increase by $60 million an existing City contract for clean-up operations as part of the post-Harvey recovery process.

The measure was originally scheduled to be voted on last week, but the vote was delayed by Council Member Larry Green, who complained about the City not briefing him properly about the clean-up operations.

Green said today the briefings have improved and the Council approved the measure, which is related to an existing City contract with DRC Emergency Services, LLC.