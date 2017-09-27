Houston Police Officer Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

“The suspect nearly struck other officers that barely escaped, and were able to get out of the way. And, unfortunately, Nestor was unable to get out of the way and was dragged quite a distance,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Rookie Houston police officer Nestor Garcia, 24, was struck while making a traffic stop on Highway 59 this morning. Garcia was joining other officers in a felony traffic stop for a stolen SUV when he was hit. The accident occurred in the southbound lanes near Greenbriar.

During a press conference at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Officer Garcia is the victim of an alleged drunk driver.

“The suspect that entered the scene at 60 miles per hour, is a 79-year-old white male. He’s been arrested, and he’s been charged with intoxication assault of a peace officer.” Acevedo adds that the other officers were fortunate to avoid the vehicle.

“There are several officers on the scene, because it was a felony car stop. The suspect nearly struck other officers that barely escaped, and were able to get out of the way. And, unfortunately, Nestor was unable to get out of the way and was dragged quite a distance,” Acevedo said.

Garcia is out of surgery and dealing with head and abdominal injuries and multiple fractures.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was at Memorial Hermann to offer his support, and asks the city to pray for Garcia and his family.

“This was a police officer working on behalf of the city of Houston. He was doing his job when this accident happened. We were appreciative of him before. We’re going to be very supportive of him now,” said Turner.

The accident occurred just after 2:00 AM this morning.