WATCH: A Hidden Message Is Found In Harvey-Flooded House

In July 1979, Tropical Storm Claudette caused significant flooding in southeast Texas. In Friendswood, Mike Babin’s house received 18 inches of water, forcing Babin to make serious renovations. During the process, he scrawled a note on some exposed sheetrock, wishing the future residents well in case the same misfortune fell upon them. He covered the note with a 1 x 6-inch piece of white pine, and forgot about it, until Jennifer Hunt (the current owner) found it while volunteers were mucking and gutting the house after it received 38 inches of water due to Harvey. Hunt and Babin met for the first time and shared stories.

Full text of the note: “Mike Babin and his wife Donna and dog Munchkin were wiped out by Hurricane Claudette in July 1979, suffering 18 inches of water. They worked hard and long to restore this house. In the long future ahead, whoever may find this little note, best of wishes on the long hours you may find yourself trying to restore it. If you are anything like they are, you will find yourself goofing off and getting frustrated the rest of the time. To the best of interest, happy remodeling.”