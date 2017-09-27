Full Show: Lingering Post-Harvey Health Concerns, And Inside Chinese Public Schools (Sept. 27, 2017)

On Wednesday’s edition of Houston Matters: We learn what health hazards still remain a month after Harvey. We engage in our weekly political roundup. And journalist Lenora Chu takes us inside the intense world of the Chinese public school system.

On Wednesday’s edition of Houston Matters: Harris County medical officials have confirmed a Kingwood woman’s death is tied to bacteria linked to Harvey floodwaters. While it’s a rare case stemming from the storm, officials say other health concerns still remain — even a month after the storm. We find out what they are from a pair of Greater Houston public health experts.

Also this hour: It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories — with an eye to how it all might affect Houston and Texas. Plus, we meet a Houston actor and director who brings theater to Texas prisons. And journalist and Houston-native Lenora Chu talks about her book, Little Soldiers, which chronicles her son’s immersion into the intense world of the Chinese public school system.

