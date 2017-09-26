Lawsuit Filed Against The City Due to Back Log of Rape Kits

Lawyers representing the victim who filed the suit say immediate testing of the kits could stop serial rapists.

Dejenay Beckwith filed a class action complaint after finding out the man who raped her could have been imprisoned sooner.

Randall Kallinen is one of Beckwith’s lawyers.

He says the city had the perpetrators DNA from a previous case decades before .

“So it was already in the database as early as 1991,” he says. “So if they would have done that right away instead of getting the results back in 2012 or so then Dejenay Beckwith and possibly others would have never had this happen to them.”

Beckwith’s rape kit went untested for five years.

Her suit also alleges she received discriminatory treatment from the Houston Police Department.

Charles Peckham is another one of her lawyers.

“And they make comments to these women and accusations, ‘Why were you in this part of town, why were you standing at a bus stop at this time of night,’ accusing these women of inviting this kind of conduct,” he says. “It’s inappropriate and it’s discriminatory.”

Peckham says they hope to prevent similar situations from happening again.

We contacted the mayor’s office, but did not get a response.

The Houston Forensic Science Center, which is also named in the lawsuit issued a statement saying they are unable to comment directly to the lawsuit filed but are aware of the importance of processing sexual assault evidence in a timely manner.