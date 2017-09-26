Harris County Approves Buying Out 200 Homes Impacted By Harvey

Judge Ed Emmet says they are located in all parts of the county, not in a specific area.

The Harris County Commissioners Court approved Tuesday starting the buyout process of approximately 200 homes that got flooded due to tropical storm Harvey and that are located in all parts of the county, not in a specific area.

The Court gave the green light to using $20 million for the buyouts.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett detailed the county’s Engineering Department has identified the homes that will be bought out.

Emmett explained the homes have been selected because, in order to get a permit to rebuild, the owners would have to raise the level of the homes and that would be “expensive” for them, so the county wants to reach out to those homeowners sooner rather than later.

According to the county’s research, raising an average two story house by five feet or more could cost the homeowner between $120,000 and $150,000.

County officials say some of the people who will have their homes bought out had already shown interest in that option.

The county will begin notifying them about the buyouts this week and it expects to eventually be reimbursed by the federal government.