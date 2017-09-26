Houstonians Stepping Up To Help Recovery Efforts In Puerto Rico

Just weeks before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, there was Harvey here in Houston. Is this a two-fold crisis for family and friends, dealing with both Harvey and Maria? We talk with Houstonians who say they’re worried about their family and friends there as the island begins to recover.

It’s been nearly a week since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and Houstonians with family and friends there say they still have a lot of concerns. The Category 4 hurricane completely knocked out power for more than 3 million residents.

On Monday, House Speaker Paul Ryan promised Washington will make sure people in Puerto Rico will have what they need. President Trump just announced he’s going to visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday (Oct. 3).

We talk with Javier Ferrer president of Houston’s Puerto Rican and Cuban Festival; Dr. Luis Torres from the Graduate College of Social Work at the University of Houston; and Fabiola Rosario a UH student who just transferred from the University of Puerto Rico, to find out what they are learning from friends and family about the situation that now exists in Puerto Rico and to hear their biggest concerns as the island begins to recover.

