Houston Communities Coming Together To Help Mexico

Several local organizations are banding together to collect supplies and funds to send to victims of Mexico’s earthquakes.

/

Mexico has suffered from several earthquakes in a short period of time.

As soon as Adriana Gonzalez heard of the first quake–she was ready to give.

She is the president of the Latino Business Chamber of Houston.

“In time like that with so many natural disasters we can help, it doesn’t matter what we’re going through,” she says.

Gonzalez says Harvey helped them prepare for the donation efforts to Mexico.

“It’s not like somebody got an idea, we were already working on Harvey, so this was another arm of the helping,” she says.

Gonzalez says as shelters close down in Houston they are taking unneeded donations to Mexico via trucks.

Ana Mac Naught is helping host a fundraising event this weekend for earthquake victims by bringing together different Mexican musicians in Houston.

“I think it’s a very powerful way to unify people and to come together in spite of the suffering,” she says.

If you do want to donate, both women stress toiletries, sleeping bags, and baby supplies as the most necessary goods.