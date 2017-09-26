Full Show: Harvey’s Toll On The Theater District, And The Effectiveness Of Protesting (Sept. 26, 2017)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: Members of arts organizations within Houston’s much-celebrated Theater District talk about the damage they and their colleagues suffered from Harvey and how they’re foraging ahead.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Tuesday’s edition of Houston Matters: We talk with representatives from some of Houston’s theater organizations about the state of the district after the flood and learn how organizations are moving forward. The Theater District organization is holding a Houston Strong benefit on Wednesday (Sept. 27, 2017).

Also this hour: From massive marches on Washington, to protests like the one that turned violent in Charlottesville, Va., to more subtle acts — like kneeling during the national anthem — how effective is protesting? What does it accomplish? We mull it over and discuss what society has gleaned from famous protests in the past.

Plus: We talk with writer and Houston native Lenora Chu. She’s written a book called Little Soldiers, which chronicles her son’s journey into the intense Chinese school system.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.