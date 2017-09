From Pres. Trump’s comments about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, to a new travel ban, to the latest on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill: Mark Jones walks us through the latest political stories.

Houston Matters and News 88.7 continue to follow political developments form the weekend. Among them: a new travel ban, the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, an election in Germany, and — of course — President Donald Trump’s message to NFL players who kneeled or locked arms during their games’ national anthem.

To walk us through these developments, we talk with Mark Jones, political science fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.