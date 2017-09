The neighborhood of Meyerland got hit hard by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The residents of Meyerland, TX, are at a crossroads.

About a half hour southwest of Houston, the neighborhood is well-known as a center for the city’s Jewish community. But after back to back floods, some homeowners are considering leaving the area.

Other local infrastructure also suffered extensive damage. The head of the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center estimated repairs to their facilities would be in the millions. See photos inside the childcare center of their building below.