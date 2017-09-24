Hurricane Harvey

Texas Congressman To Flood Victims: ‘God Is Telling You To Move’

The Dallas congressman says he’d like to see homeowners strengthen their property against repeated flooding or move out of the flood zone altogether.

An aerial view of the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017. Hurricane Harvey formed in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in southeastern Texas, bringing record flooding and destruction to the region. U.S. military assets supported FEMA as well as state and local authorities in rescue and relief efforts.
DALLAS (AP) — The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee says victims of repeat flooding should consider Harvey’s devastation a sign from on high.

U.S. Rep. Jep Hensarling, a Republican from Dallas, said on CNBC during a segment on flood insurance Thursday that U.S. taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for at-risk homes that have flooded over and over again.

He said, “At some point, God is telling you to move.”

Hensarling says homeowners in flood-prone areas should make their properties more resilient or move out of the flood zone.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed a bill providing $15 billion for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief, which incorporated an extension of the federal flood insurance program.

