Update On FEMA Recovery Efforts In Texas

800,000 FEMA applications have been submitted statewide and the agency says they’re doing their best to process them all.

/

Within the last month, historic storms have hit the US.

Leo Skinner is with FEMA.

He admits they’ve been tested, but that hasn’t stopped their recovery efforts in Texas.

“We are not forgetting Texas,” he says “We are going to be here for quite a while providing federal, state, and local support as much as we can.”

Skinner says FEMA has inspected 200,000 homes thus far in the state.

He says the inspections take time, but for those still waiting there are things that FEMA can expedite.

“If they do have short term needs such as rental assistance or temporary housing in a hotel we can move ahead with those very quickly,” he says.

FEMA has put 26,000 people in hotels and has provided 45,000 others with rental assistance.

But in Houston, close to 1,000 are still living in shelters as they wait for aid from FEMA.

The agency has spent $1.5 billion in Texas relief funding.