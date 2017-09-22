D-SNAP Registration Begins in Houston

/

Harvey victims in Houston are now able to register for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, which provides them with money to buy food. Most Harvey victims were able to sign up for the program last week, but delays in finding locations able to service Houston’s high demand meant Harris county residents had to wait until September 22nd.

“As a state agency, we can’t come in and force ourselves in,” said Charles Smith, who heads the Texas Health and Human Services department. “We work through the county and say we’re here, we’re ready, let us know.” It is up to the county to setup the program’s infrastructure, he said.

Despite delays in getting the program started, the sign-up process is moving quickly. At the Greenspoint Mall, more than 300 people applied for D-SNAP within the first hour. The process takes an average of fifteen minutes for most people. “One person said that they had never seen government run so efficiently,” Smith said.

State representative Shawn Thierry also attended the launch. She says many of her constituents have relocated to a shelter near Greenspoint Mall and are applying for D-SNAP. “It’s a quick turnaround,” she says, but applicants still have to wait three days for funds to be loaded into their accounts. Because applicants have to wait, Thierry brought in several pallets of water bottles for people to take home. “I wanted to make sure that people didn’t walk away empty handed.”

Harris County residents can apply for D-SNAP at three locations on the date matching their last name (via Texas Human Health and Services):

Greenspoint Mall

12300 North Fwy

Houston, TX 77060

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, TX 77074

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont

Pasadena, TX 77505

Date Last Name Sept. 22, 27 A – C Sept. 23, 28 D – H Sept. 24, 29 I – M Sept. 25, 30 N – R Sept. 26, Oct. 1 S – Z Oct. 2-5 Anyone