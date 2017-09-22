New Anthem Celebrates Spirit Of Houston’s Resilience

/

Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong is the name of a new piece by Anthony DiLorenzo, commissioned by the River Oaks Chamber Orchestra for their first concert of the season. And given that Harvey made landfall not even a month ago, the commission happened on very quick notice, but that wasn’t too much of an issue for him.

“Fortunately, with a lot of music that I write, I do a lot of writing for television and film. I’m used to those very short deadlines. And I tend to work best under pressure!”

The piece itself will be a short fanfare, only about three minutes, and is less about the disaster itself than the recovery afterwards and paying tribute to the community that has banded together because of it.

“You hope that this piece of music will find some way into people’s hearts and make them feel like there is gonna be another tomorrow. The sun will come out and they’ll be able to take the next step forward.”

Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong will receive its world premiere in two concerts this weekend, September 22nd at Miller Outdoor Theatre and September 23rd at the Church of St. John the Divine.

Hear the complete interview with Anthony DiLorenzo about the commission and his reaction to seeing media coverage of Harvey below:

/