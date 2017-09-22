TxDOT To Close I-10 Near Downtown Houston This Weekend

Mainlanes will be totally shut down as crews do demolition work. Some streets and ramps will be closed as well.

The closure is such a big deal that TxDOT has put up signs from San Antonio to Beaumont. Starting tonight, I-10 will be closed in both directions from I-45 to U.S. 59.

TxDOT’s Danny Perez says they have to totally close the road so crews can tear down the old Elysian Viaduct which is being rebuilt.

“We look at different options to see if we can close one side and close the other,” says Perez. “And in this case it’s just safer to get that road completely closed, demolish the bridge, and then we can open up those roads.”

The Elysian Viaduct is a four-lane elevated roadway that runs about a mile-and-a-half, carrying traffic from Houston’s northside into downtown Houston. It crosses over I-10 near Hardy Street. TxDOT is now replacing the aging structure and has started demolition. The new Elysian Viaduct is expected to be finished in a couple of years.

While the I-10 mainlanes are closed, drivers headed eastbound will be detoured to I-45 southbound to U.S. 59 northbound and back to eastbound I-10. If you going westbound, you’ll be detoured to U.S. 59 southbound to I-45 northbound, and then back to westbound 10 from there.

Even if you’re not getting on the mainlanes, TxDOT says you’ll need to plan your route carefully if you’re going to be in the area.

“Probably with this project we’re going to have over 20 closures including ramps, street closures,” adds Perez. “We’re going to try to minimize impacts into the surrounding area.”

The I-10 closure starts at 8 p.m., Friday night and the road is expected to reopen by 5 a.m., Monday. The work was originally scheduled for the weekend Harvey’s floods hit.