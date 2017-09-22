Kingwood Homeowners Join Class Action Lawsuit

The class action lawsuit claims state and federal officials chose to protect some homes from flooding at the expense of others.

Kingwood homeowners are taking state officials to court over flooding that occurred during Hurricane Harvey. They’ve joined residents west of the city which are suing the federal government.

The class action lawsuit claims state and federal officials chose to protect some homes from flooding at the expense of others.

In legal terms it’s called inverse condemnation. Attorney Paul Denzinger explains what that means.

It’s called inverse condemnation. Attorney Paul Denzinger explains what that means.

“The state does not have the right to take your property without providing you, just compensation.” Denzinger says.

Denzinger says he’s representing over 300 homeowners so far that he believes deserve to be reimbursed for being flooded. The reason; when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the dams at the Barker and Addicks reservoirs, and the San Jacinto River Authority released water from Lake Conroe, they chose to take property by flooding it.

“United States Supreme Court has determined that a flooding is considered a taking. And once you have essentially taking by the state, we’re going to be alleging that the state must compensate the people for that take.” says Denzinger.

When asked for their side of the story, the Army Corps of Engineers said they don’t comment on ongoing litigation and the San Jacinto River Authority didn’t respond to email and phone requests for comments. However, they have posted responses to many of the issues addressed in the lawsuit on their website.

View Fullscreen

