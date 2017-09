As the shelter closes, those who have no options are being moved to a Red Cross shelter.

/

Interview with Houston resident Griselda Robles, who is still staying at the NRG Center shelter

The shelter set up for Harvey evacuees at NRG Center is scheduled to close this Saturday.

On Thursday night, there were approximately 780 people left at the shelter, according to BakerRipley, the non-profit organization that is managing it.

Those who don’t have any other options are being moved to another shelter the American Red Cross has set up at Greenspoint Mall, north of downtown Houston.