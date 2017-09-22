Wristbands Test Chemical Exposure From Harvey

Researchers are handing out bracelets which can monitor exposure to chemicals in individuals who flooded during Harvey.

Researchers are looking for your assistance as they try to determine air quality following Harvey.

They’re handing out bracelets which can monitor an individuals exposure to chemicals in the environment.

Researches from Oregon State University passed out bracelets – which are worn for seven days – to people in the Highlands, and neighborhoods in Addicks, Baytown, and East Houston earlier this week.

The Baylor College of Medicine will be handing out wristbands today from 11:00 to 2:00, to anyone who flooded during Harvey. You can pick them up in the Alkek Lobby.