Full Show: Lessons For Houston From Superstorm Sandy (Sept. 22, 2017)

On Friday’s Houston Matters: We find out what the city controller is learning from his counterpart in New York City about recovering from Hurricane Sandy. We compare FEMA’s response to Sandy with what’s happened so far following Harvey. And we learn the forgotten backstory of the Astros’ iconic rainbow uniforms.

On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters: Earlier this week, Houston City Controller Chris Brown talked with New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. Why? To discuss best practices learned from Superstorm Sandy, which hit the northeast in 2012. We talk with Controller Brown about what he learned and other measures his office has taken in Harvey recovery efforts.

Also this hour: How has the federal response to Hurricane Harvey compared, so far, to the government’s response following Sandy? Reporter Charles Lane is asking those exact questions. He’s a reporter for WSHU in Fairfield, Conn., and his work on this subject has appeared on WNYC and NPR. He joins us from New York to compare the response to Harvey with the response to Sandy.

Plus: Our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of this week’s news. And we learn the forgotten story of how the Astros’ iconic rainbow uniforms came to be.

