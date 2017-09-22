Web App Helps DACA Recipients Reapply

Two community groups want to help DACA recipients keep their status for as long as possible.

A new website will help DACA recipients reapply for the program before the October 5th deadline. As a project of two community groups — Juntos Podemos and Mi Familia Vota — the software is supposed to simplify the application process.

“You basically answer ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions, and we’re automatically completing the form for you,” said Emmanuel Loo, Vice-President of Juntos Podemos. “So it’s kind of like filling out a TurboTax form online.”

Originally slated to be released next month, the groups decided to release the website early in response to DACA’s uncertain future. While the groups do not know what if DACA will be replaced or extended, they say that it is still to a recipient’s advantage to reapply.

Even if the program ends, an individual’s DACA status will continue until it expires, says Carlos Duarte of Mi Familia Vota. Duarte says he is worried by the Trump administration’s escalation of immigration enforcement, however, “they will still honor those permits.”

The October 5th deadline will be the last for recipients to renew their status. New applications to DACA are not being considered.

The website was originally going to cost users, but in an effort to renew as many people as possible, Juntos Podemos and Mi Familia Vota have made the website free with the promo code “JUNTOSPODEMOSDACA.”