Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 25: Castro Says No, Where Are The Texas Democrats?

“I just believe that if I work hard and do well, who knows what the future holds?” – Joaquin Castro

/

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus take a close look at what’s happening in Texas politics:

Shakeup in the Governor’s office

Trump nominee and Attorney General Ken Paxton confident in hot water over anti-LGBT comments

71% of Texas Schools have lead in the water

Confederate Monument Bill, House Speaker Straus calls for plaque removal

Rep. Dawnna Dukes spends over $50,000 dollars on an online psychic

Then, the profs discuss Joaquin Castro passing on the Texas governor race. Will any Democrat actually run for a statewide postion? What are they thinking? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay and Edel Howlin. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.