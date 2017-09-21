With Some Schools Still on Hold Because of Harvey, Students Go On Field Trips

Hilliard Elementary along with six other Houston schools will start the year next Monday.

Several Houston schools are finally gearing up for back-to-school next week, since Harvey caused extensive damage and delays. But before class starts, some students got a different kind of lesson.

That lesson was in the art and culture of Houston hip hop.

Dozens of students from Hilliard Elementary in Northeast Houston watched an interactive hip hop show at the Miller Outdoor Theater. Some kids like third grader Cedric Dupas even got on stage.

“I feel like awesome, because I danced!” he reported afterwards.

It capped off several days of field trips to places like Hermann Park and the Children’s Museum. For teachers it was the first time they’d seen their students this year.

“It was nice. The kids was able to get out, get out of the community, you know, since it was destroyed,” said Torrie Taylor, who teaches second grade.

That’s why she said the best part was: “Seeing the kids having fun, smiles on their faces.”

