WATCH: Peace Meals – American And Vietnamese Veteran Share Their Stories Over Dinner

The concept is simple: bring together a Vietnam veteran and a Vietnamese refugee who immigrated to the US after the war for a simple meal, and see where the conversation leads. Then do the same with a 2nd generation immigrant and child of a veteran. The goal of the program is to help build bridges between Veterans and immigrant communities – who have sometimes had trouble connecting – and to shed light on the nature of citizenship, assimilation, and what it means to be an American.

Encore presentations on Houston Public Media TV 8:

Wednesday Sept 27 @ 11:00pm

Tuesday Oct 3 @ 4:30am