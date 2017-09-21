WATCH: Peace Meals – American And Vietnamese Veteran Share Their Stories Over Dinner

The concept is simple: bring together a Vietnam veteran and a Vietnamese refugee who immigrated to the US after the war for a simple meal, and see where the conversation leads. Then do the same with a 2nd generation immigrant and child of a veteran. The goal of the program is to help build bridges between Veterans and immigrant communities – who have sometimes had trouble connecting – and to shed light on the nature of citizenship, assimilation, and what it means to be an American.
Encore presentations on Houston Public Media TV 8:
Wednesday Sept 27 @ 11:00pm
Tuesday Oct 3 @ 4:30am