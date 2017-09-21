ICE Back To Making Arrests In Houston

So far during the Trump administration, ICE has arrested more than 6,200 people in Greater Houston.

As Hurricane Harvey approached the Texas coast, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or “ICE,” suspended the apprehension of undocumented people in Greater Houston.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that ICE would resume making arrests.

A spokesman for ICE says with the exception of immediate relief shelters and food banks, the agency is resuming regular enforcement and arresting undocumented people in the area. The Agency officially suspended operations on August 25th.

Cesar Espinosa is the Executive Director of FIEL, an immigrant advocacy group. He thinks the timing is unfair.

“We find it very cowardly that Mr. Trump sent a surrogate in the name of Jeff Sessions to make this very important announcement, to the dreamers of the community that continues to build and rebuild America.” says Espinosa.

Jose David Lisardo is an undocumented worker from Honduras. He considers himself a hard worker who’s just trying to take care of his family.

“We are challenging every sort of situation; the fear about the new law is because it’s not supporting us.” Lisardo says while standing under an underpass searching for work.

The law Lisardo is referring to is Senate Bill-4 which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law in Texas in June. U.S. Judge Orlando Garcia blocked major portions of the bill – set to take effect this month, in August. The bill requires local police to enforce federal immigration law, cooperate with federal immigration officials, and detain individuals suspected of being undocumented.

“The Governor, you must know, expressed his sympathy months ago for a law that is really affecting us, and we are decent people.” says Lisardo. “We are hard workers that came to this country to support our families and we encountered this [SB-4]. For me, this is racism.”

Unfortunately for Lisardo, with or without help from the local law enforcement there are federal agents have targeted Houston, which accounts for the third highest total of undocumented arrests in the country.