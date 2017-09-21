Harvey Victims Take Next Step In Recovery At Town Hall Events

Town hall events have been growing lately to deal with the questions of flood victims.

Towns affected by Harvey are hosting town hall events to answer flood victim’s questions. Attendees are also able to register with FEMA and other aid programs including the Small Business Administration and Workforce Solutions.

“We try to make it a seamless process,” said Juan Ayala, a FEMA adviser. The events are meant to be somewhat of a one-stop-shop for flood victims. “We try to look at the totality of their situation, it’s a case by case review, and try to provide them as much assistance as possible.”

At a town hall event in League City, Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark says he hopes to clear up confusion surrounding the recovery process. “I find that when you have open communication people are in a position to maybe not be okay with it, but have a better understanding,” he said. The town halls are also a place to process the destruction brought by Harvey, he said.

Town hall events in the coming days:

Lumberton:

Thursday, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lumberton High School

103 S Las Drive, Lumberton, TX

Orange:

Friday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

VFM Post 2775

5404 N 16TH St., Orange, TX

Pearland:

Friday, Sept. 22, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

2314 N. Grand Blvd., Pearland, TX

Mont Belvieu:

Saturday, Sept. 23, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Eagle Pointe Golf Club

12440 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu, TX

LaPorte:

Thursday, Sept. 23, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LaPorte High school

301 Fairmont Pkwy, LaPorte, TX

Dickinson:

Monday, Sept. 25, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Dickinson High School Auditorium

3800 Baker Drive Dickinson, TX