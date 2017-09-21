WATCH: Houston Makerspace Offers Free Harvey Relief Workshops

After Harvey, Ronnie DeVries was on the front line of the volunteer recovery effort, helping displaced residents find shelter. DeVries is the shop manager at TXRX Labs, a makerspace/hackerspace in the Houston warehouse district, where he’s giving free workshops on basic recovery information. Topics covered include: how to apply for FEMA aid; how to safely approach demo; how to hire a reputable contractor; and more. TXRX Labs received a $25,000 donation from Gallery Furniture to continue offering the workshops and “makeathons,” in which volunteers at TXRX build new custom furniture for flood victims.

