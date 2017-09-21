Mayor Turner Halves Proposed Property Tax Hike

The Mayor announced at City Council that the federal government will cover more expenses than first expected.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is lowering that “one-time” property tax hike he’s proposing to pay for debris clean-up after hurricane Harvey. Turner said Wednesday, the federal government will cover more expenses than first expected.

The Mayor was proposing an increase from the current 58 cents per $100 dollars of appraised value to almost 64 cents and he says that hike can now be reduced by half. Turner even hinted that the Texas government could prevent the tax increase from happening at all.

“If, for example, we were able to get some assistance from the State, from their emergency disaster line items or –let’s say— from the Rainy Day Fund,” says Turner, “then we might not need to do any sort of increase in the tax rate at all.”

There will be three public hearings, the first of which is scheduled for September 25th.