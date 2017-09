Denise Hamilton, CEO of Watch Her Work, is dedicating much of her time to helping flood victims receive the help they need.

Thousands of Houstonians are still dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey, and often what they need is not easily available.

That’s a gap Denise Hamilton wants to fill, with a website she created shortly after Harvey hit.

My.HarveyNeeds.org connects people in need directly with people who want to help, whether monetary or otherwise.

