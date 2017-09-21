Full Show: How Harvey Is Affecting Houston Refugees, And Counseling Children After The Storm (Sept. 21, 2017)

On Thursday’s edition of Houston Matters: We discuss the many challenges that Houston’s refugees are facing post-Harvey, and we get advice on helping children cope with the aftermath of the storm.

On Thursday’s edition of Houston Matters: Many refugees in Greater Houston are facing financial challenges after after Harvey wreaked havoc on the area. That’s because many work hourly jobs and lost wages while businesses were shut down. But refugees are resilient people, having already escaped war, famine, and other challenges in their native countries. We learn more about how Harvey affected Houston refugees and what their needs are still.

Also this hour: An expert offers advice on how to help children cope with the stress and emotional effects of the storm and its aftermath. And a historian talks about how early migration to Houston set the stage for the city to become the most diverse in the nation.

