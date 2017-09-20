Some City Council Members Are Frustrated Over Post-Harvey Clean-Up Process

An important vote related to increasing the amount of a contract is postponed.

/

Some Houston City Council members are showing their frustration over the post-Harvey clean-up process.

One of the biggest items on the Council’s Agenda this week was an increase of 60 million dollars in the amount the City agrees to pay DRC Emergency Services, one of the companies that perform clean-up operations with which it has a contract.

For Mayor Sylvester Turner, the increase is justified because of the overwhelming amount of debris that has to be removed.

However, during the debate, Council Member Larry Green –who represents neighborhoods in southwest Houston– complained the City is not telling him clearly where in his district they are cleaning up.

“If I don’t know where the trucks are, how can I vote on something and how can I tell my constituents if this Administration fails to tell me where these trucks are going?” Green asked Mayor Turner.

Other Council Members like Jerry Davis and Mike Laster also expressed doubts about giving the green light to the 60 million dollars and ultimately the vote was postponed until next week.

Turner wasn’t pleased with that and commented: “Some are operating as if this is not an emergency.”

Nonetheless, the Mayor noted he understands the concerns and added the City will try to give Council Members better information.

According to Turner, clean-up crews have already picked up around 400,000 cubic yards of debris.