Political Roundup: President Trump At The U.N., And Another Health Care Bill

It’s time again for our weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

On this week’s edition: We discuss Pres. Trump’s warning to North Korea’s leader at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (Sept. 19, 2017), another health care bill in the Senate, Hillary Clinton’s interview on Fresh Air where she said she won’t rule out questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election if new information surfaces that the Russians interfered even more deeply than currently known, and the likelihood that Harvey will dominate the next session of the Texas Legislature.

Today, our guests are: Brandon Rottinghaus, political science professor from the University of Houston and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Craig Goodman, assistant professor at University of Houston-Victoria; and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.