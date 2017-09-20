Dealership Recovers Post-Harvey After Losing 1,000 Cars

Some car dealerships in and around Houston have suffered large losses caused by Harvey.

Mitchell Dale is the General Manager of McRee Ford in Dickinson.

Harvey inundated his dealership with several feet of water.

Dale first saw the damage while he was on an air boat.

“Once I got out there I said, ‘Well this is going to be a journey, this is going to be a marathon. This is not going to be easy to get through it, but we’re going to do our best, we’re going to come together, we’re going to make a plan,’” he says.

That plan consisted of totaling out over a thousand cars.

“None of these vehicles would run,” he says. “They were having to be towed and winched up on the trailers and trucks.”

Then they had to begin replenishing stock.

Dale says so many in Dickinson have lost their car and need a new one.

So, Ford rearranged their routes to send cars his way, while he also started buying vehicles himself.

“So I actually bought vehicles from as far away as Michigan, Kansas, Tennessee, Georgia, buying vehicles from other dealers,” he says.

McRee Ford is now open and expects to get in 200 more cars within the week.