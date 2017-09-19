Environmental Groups Call For Increased EPA Oversight in Houston

The reported spills, which have been not publicly detailed, occurred at U.S. Oil Recovery, a former petroleum industry waste processing plant contaminated with a dangerous brew of cancer-causing chemicals.

The Environmental Protection Agency is still assessing a potentially-toxic spill at the U.S. Oil Recovery Superfund site in Pasadena.

The Associated Press broke news of the spill after analyzing a federal environmental hotline and aerial photos of the site after flooding from Harvey. The spill has led Houston-area environmental groups to call for an increased EPA presence in the region.

“EPA needs a field office in the Houston area and this is why,” Neil Carman, a former TCEQ investigator and Clean Air Program Director of the Lone Star Sierra Club chapter, told Houston Public Media. “The only thing they have in Houston is a laboratory which apparently they’re going to shut down.”

Carman’s call for an EPA field office were echoed by the Citizen’s Environmental Coalition, a group which connects environmental organizations in Texas.