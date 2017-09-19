As Shelters Close, Where Do Houston Flood Victims Go?

Houston’s shelter population is shrinking but many victims of Tropical Storm Harvey still have no home.

The shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center still had about 900 people before it shut down Monday morning.

Many of those were taken to smaller shelters, including a Houston Community College space.

“Five-hundred and fifty of those individuals are now at HCC and about 200 of those are the Chinese Community Center,” the city’s housing director Tom McCasland said on Houston Matters. “And then about 100 of them are at a location called Residences on Emancipation run by New Hope Housing.”

Houston’s largest shelter at NRG Center plans to close its doors on Saturday. As of Sunday night, it was still housing about 2,100 people.

So what options those who can’t yet return to their homes have?

There are a few. Airbnb, for example, still has a program that lets hosts offer their homes for free for evacuees.

So far, more than 1,000 hosts in Texas and Louisiana have taken part in it. The program ends on Sep. 25.

The Houston Association of Realtors has established a portal for those looking for temporary housing for up to three months.

And apartment search website Rentcafé is connecting landlords and prospective renters without the usual fee.