In this unedited interview, Mr. Tran talks about his life in the US and his thoughts about the current and future state of Vietnam.

Tran Ngoc Toan was a soldier in the South Vietnamese army during the Vietnam War. His story is a recurring element in the Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary, which premieres on TV 8 on September 17, 2017.

In this unedited interview, Mr. Tran talks about his life in the US and his thoughts about the current and future state of Vietnam.