How Do Storms Like Harvey Impact Greater Houston’s Workforce And Economy?

What are the economic ramifications storms like Harvey have on our region, and how will Houston provide a skilled workforce to rebuild?

As recovery efforts continue, local groups say some jobs are now in higher demand. Officials with SER Jobs for Progress say construction workers are needed now more than ever to help the region rebuild.

To discuss how her organization is addressing the increased need for a larger workforce to rebuild Houston post-Harvey, we talk with Nory Angel, executive director and CEO of SER.

Plus, how do storms like Harvey impact our region’s economy? We talk with Steven Craig, professor of economics at the University of Houston on what industries will do to prepare for and adjust to weather disruptions.