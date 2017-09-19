FEMA Says More Than $1 Billion In Federal Aid Provided To Texans Since Harvey

Harris County has received the highest amount of FEMA housing assistance — more than $198 million — to help residents with costs related to rent, repairs and personal property loss.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Tuesday that more than $1 billion in federal funds have been provided directly to Texans “to aid in their personal recovery” since the government declared Harvey a disaster on Aug. 25.

“The speed of this assistance is historic for Texas,” Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Hannes said in a statement.

Texans are receiving federal support including funds from FEMA grants, National Flood Insurance Program claims and disaster loans from the Small Business Administration.

Galveston County follows at more than $44 million, and Fort Bend County after that, with more than $22 million.