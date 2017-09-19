An Update On Investigations At The Arkema Chemical Plant

News 88.7’s Travis Bubenik updates us on a pair of investigations happening in connection with fires at the Arkema chemical plant following Tropical Storm Harvey.

It has been nearly three weeks since the chemical fires at the Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas in the middle of rising floodwaters from Harvey.

The fires have since burned out, but questions still linger about how the company will move forward from that incident and the ensuing controversy.

To get the latest on the situation, we talk with Travis Bubenik, who covers energy and the environment for News 88.7.

He says investigations are underway by two agencies: the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB). TCEQ is investigating air pollution impacts from the fires. The CSB will focus on the plant’s chemical process — how chemicals were stored and used at the site.