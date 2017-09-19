Monday’s Storm, Plus Harvey, Pushes Houston To New Annual Rainfall Record

The total now is 71.3 inches of rain. “And it’s only September,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Molly Merrifield. “We have the rest of the year to go.”

The National Weather Service said Monday’s rain totals have pushed Houston to a new annual rainfall record.

IAH's 0.42" of rain today pushed 2017's rain total to 71.30"; a new annual rainfall record for the City of Houston, breaking 2001's mark. pic.twitter.com/cV9UyT86aw — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) September 19, 2017

National Weather Service Meteorologist Molly Merrifield says it breaks the previous record, set in 2001 at 71.19 inches.

“With all the rain that we’ve had to far this year, including the mass amounts we’ve had during Harvey, yesterday’s storm at [George Bush Intercontinental Airport] pushed 2017’s rain total to 71.3 inches, which is a new annual rainfall record for Intercontinental,” said Merrifield. “And it’s only September. We have the rest of the year to go.”

Merrifield said Harvey dumped 50 to 60 inches of rain in some areas, causing annual rainfall totals to reach almost-record amounts. She says this most recent rainfall is what pushed it past the record level.