PHOTOS: Cleaning Up Harvey’s Mess Is Tough For Everyone Involved

Crews are fanning out all over the city, picking up tons of debris piled high in front of hundreds of homes. Meanwhile, many Houstonians are having to decide what stays and what goes.

You see it all over Houston right now: Items that once made a house a home are now piled high on the curb, ruined by Hurricane Harvey’s floodwaters.

It’s a wrenching process for many people as they have to toss out most of their worldly goods. It’s also a difficult job for crews hauling the debris to landfills, as they work 12-hour days to accomplish the task.

A recent visit to one southeast Houston neighborhood found crews picking up debris and residents going through the process of deciding what stays and what goes.

Officials estimate Harvey left behind some 8 million cubic yards of debris.