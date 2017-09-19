Advice: Avoiding Post-Harvey Scams

Disasters like the flooding from Harvey, of course, left many Houstonians in a vulnerable situation. In the earliest hours, the storm left many in need of rescue. Then, it left many in need of bare necessities, like shelter and food. And such trying times can also leave victims susceptible to scams perpetrated by those wanting to take advantage of the dire situation.

So, in order to keep us all safe and aware, Houston Matters producer Joshua Zinn runs through a few pointers and tips on how to avoid scams — and what you can actually do to help or receive help in the wake of Harvey.

MORE: FEMA’s Harvey Rumor Control Page