WATCH: Saigon Stories, With Lily Jang

Watch reporter Lily Jang’s journey back to Saigon, where she was born, as she discovers Vietnamese/Houston connections.

Like many other Vietnamese Americans of her generation, news reporter Lily Jang’s family immigrated to the US at the end of the Vietnam War, eventually making their way to Houston. Join Lily as she journeys back to Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) to check out the vibrant youth culture of the city where she was born and discovers surprising Vietnamese/Houston cultural connections in fashion, food and more.

This program is supported by a 5-part video blog called Lily in Vietnam that was produced while Lily and crew were shooting the program in Vietnam earlier this year.

Encores presentations on TV 8: Monday, Sept. 18 at 10:30pm, Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 4:30am, and Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11:00pm.