The Red Cross tells us where evacuees are headed now that the shelter at the convention center is closing.

For weeks following Tropical Storm Harvey, the George R. Brown Convention center downtown was used to house thousands of evacuees — until today (Sept. 18, 2017).

As KHOU is reporting, the last evacuees were bused out of the GRB early this morning bound for other shelters around town.

We talk with Mary Williams, regional communications officer for the American Red Cross, about where those evacuees were headed and about lessons learned from the process of housing displaced Houstonians.