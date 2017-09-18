Undies For Everyone: Viral Video Sparks Worldwide Donations To Harvey Victims

Rabbi Amy Weiss, who experienced her own Harvey-related tragedy, is helping others get the barest necessities through her non-profit.

Rabbi Amy Weiss lost her home in Tropical Storm Harvey, and she’s decided to help other flood victims with her non-profit, Undies for Everyone. Thanks to a viral video posted by Brene Brown, hundreds of thousands of people from around the world are donating clean, still-packaged underwear to those in need.