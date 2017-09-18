Houston Astros Headed For Playoffs

The Astros clinched the American League West title with a 7-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners Sunday and are bound for the playoffs.

The AL West title is the first for the Astros since they won the National League Central in 2001. Justin Verlander, whom the Astros acquired from the Detroit Tigers on August 31st, clinched the win, allowing just one earned run in seven innings.

Post-game, Verlander admitted he’s enjoying his new role, “I can’t ask for anything more than this. These fans have been unbelievable. I’m the new guy. My teammates have been unbelievable. I can’t tell you how exciting this is for me.”

(Astros players celebrate their 7 – 1 win against the Seattle Mariners)

The 2011 AL MVP is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in three starts for the ‘Stros.

The Astros started the season as the hottest team in baseball ascending to a 42-16 record. They owned the best record in baseball at the All Star break in early July. Since, they’ve overcome numerous injuries, and General Manager Jeff Luhnow is proud of the roster he’s built.

“It’s exciting. I mean we had a chance to celebrate twice in 2015 [earning a wildcard spot in the playoffs and winning the wildcard game] but this one means more, winning the division this early in the season means we’re going to be ready to go. This is the most talented team I’ve ever been around, and I just can’t wait to see what October brings.” Said Luhnow.

Luhnow was a part of two World Series titles as a scout with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2003 to 2011.

The Astros are currently 1 ½ games behind the Cleveland Indians for best record in the American League. They will host Game One of their divisional series on Thursday, October 5th at Minute Maid Park.