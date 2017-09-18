Full Show: Harvey’s Impact On The Housing Market, And Saigon Stories (Sept. 18, 2017)

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: What will the destruction of so many homes during Harvey mean for the apartment and housing market? And former Houston news anchor Lily Jang returns to her native Vietnam for a special called Saigon Stories.

On Monday’s edition of Houston Matters: For weeks following Tropical Storm Harvey, the George R. Brown Convention center downtown was used to house thousands of evacuees — until today. As KHOU is reporting, the last evacuees were bused out of the GRB early this morning bound for other shelters around town. We talk with the Red Cross about where those evacuees were headed and about lessons learned from the process of housing displaced Houstonians.

Also this hour: With so many Houstonians displaced by Harvey, what will it mean for the apartment and housing market? We talk with Tom McCasland, director for Houston’s Housing and Community Development Department to find out.

Then: Houstonians know Lily Jang as a former morning news anchor for KHOU 11. A first generation American, her family moved to the United States from Saigon when she was just a year old. Jang and Houston Public Media traveled to Vietnam together to discover the vibrant country and culture there today for a program called Saigon Stories, in conjunction with Ken Burns’ new documentary The Vietnam War. Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty talks with Jang about the special and her return trip to Vietnam.

Plus: The Astros kick off their final home stand of the regular season, and the Texans prepare to face the Patriots. We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.

