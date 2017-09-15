Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 24: DACA Deal Or No Deal

/
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus talk about another tumultuous week in political news:
- Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Title 9 changes sexual assault
- US prepares more North Korea sanctions
- Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s voter fraud hearings
- The Supreme Court rules that the Trump administration can keep its travel ban on refugees
- Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin tries to commission a military jet for his European honeymoon
Then, the profs talk about a possible Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) deal. By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!
Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.