Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 24: DACA Deal Or No Deal

“No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.” – President Trump on Twitter

Deal or No Deal game show logo
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus talk about another tumultuous week in political news:

  • Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Title 9 changes sexual assault
  • US prepares more North Korea sanctions
  • Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s voter fraud hearings
  • The Supreme Court rules that the Trump administration can keep its travel ban on refugees
  • Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin tries to commission a military jet for his European honeymoon

Then, the profs talk about a possible Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) deal. By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia ClayEdel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.  

